BC-BKC–NC A&T-Lamar Box

NC A&T 74, LAMAR 70 NC A&T (7-7)

McGowens 6-11 4-5 16, Olujobi 6-12 9-10 21, Boykins 3-4 2-4 10, Langley 2-4 1-1 5, Gantz 2-4 0-0 4, Lartey 0-2 0-0 0, Edmead 2-3 5-5 10, Keyes 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 24-45 23-27 74.

LAMAR (8-5)

Weisbrod 8-16 6-7 22, Nzeakor 3-10 3-3 9, Frenchwood 1-3 0-0 3, Bosha 0-3 0-0 0, Atwood 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 6-14 2-2 18, Sullivan 1-1 0-0 2, Noel 2-5 0-1 4, Garth 4-13 0-0 12. Totals 25-65 11-13 70.

Halftime_NC A&T 32-21. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 3-11 (Boykins 2-3, Edmead 1-1, Langley 0-1, Lartey 0-1, Gantz 0-1, Olujobi 0-2, Keyes 0-2), Lamar 9-25 (Harrison 4-9, Garth 4-10, Frenchwood 1-3, Weisbrod 0-1, Bosha 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC A&T 29 (Olujobi 9), Lamar 30 (Weisbrod 11). Assists_NC A&T 15 (Edmead 5), Lamar 13 (Noel 5). Total Fouls_NC A&T 19, Lamar 23.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.