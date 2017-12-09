BC-BKC–NC A&T-Georgetown Box

GEORGETOWN 83, NC A&T 74 NC A&T (5-4)

Olujobi 7-13 2-2 18, Kadji 2-8 0-0 4, Pratt 0-3 0-0 0, Langley 0-4 2-2 2, Edmead 4-11 4-4 14, McGowens 2-3 0-0 4, D.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Gantz 9-13 3-5 21, Lartey 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-3 0-0 2, Keyes 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 29-69 11-13 74.

GEORGETOWN (8-0)

Derrickson 3-7 2-3 8, Pickett 5-12 0-0 12, Govan 9-13 4-6 22, Mulmore 1-3 5-6 7, K.Johnson 4-7 1-2 10, Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Sodom 0-0 0-0 0, Mosely 3-8 2-2 8, Dickerson 3-6 1-2 8, Blair 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 31-64 17-23 83.

Halftime_Georgetown 37-26. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 5-18 (Olujobi 2-4, Edmead 2-5, Lartey 1-2, Pratt 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Keyes 0-1, Gantz 0-2, Kadji 0-2), Georgetown 4-15 (Pickett 2-5, Dickerson 1-2, K.Johnson 1-2, Blair 0-1, Mosely 0-2, Derrickson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC A&T 30 (Olujobi 8), Georgetown 42 (Govan 15). Assists_NC A&T 13 (Gantz, Langley, Edmead 3), Georgetown 19 (Mulmore 5). Total Fouls_NC A&T 17, Georgetown 16. A_5,127 (20,356).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.