BC-BKC–Navy-Columbia Box

NAVY 73, COLUMBIA 68 NAVY (9-3)

Lacey 2-6 2-2 6, Wieck 7-7 0-1 14, Dulin 2-6 3-5 7, Anderson 7-16 6-6 21, Abdullah 6-12 2-2 16, Kiernan 1-2 0-0 3, Riemersma 1-1 0-0 2, Ca.Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Fox 0-1 0-0 0, Pearson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 13-16 73.

COLUMBIA (1-9)

Tape 0-0 0-0 0, Meisner 0-3 0-0 0, M.Smith 11-15 2-3 28, Hickman 2-7 0-0 5, Adlesh 1-3 0-0 3, Faulds 2-6 2-4 6, Stefanini 0-5 0-0 0, Bibbs 4-6 1-2 12, Hanson 4-8 3-3 14, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 8-12 68.

Halftime_Columbia 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Navy 4-14 (Abdullah 2-6, Kiernan 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Ca.Davis 0-1, Fox 0-1, Dulin 0-1, Lacey 0-1), Columbia 12-25 (M.Smith 4-5, Bibbs 3-3, Hanson 3-5, Adlesh 1-2, Hickman 1-6, Stefanini 0-2, Meisner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Navy 32 (Anderson 12), Columbia 25 (Faulds, Hanson 6). Assists_Navy 14 (Anderson 4), Columbia 16 (M.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Navy 12, Columbia 20. A_1,169 (2,500).

