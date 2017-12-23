BC-BKC–N. Colorado-UNLV Box

UNLV 94, N. COLORADO 91 N. COLORADO (9-4)

Morgan 1-4 0-0 2, Spight 8-18 2-2 21, Radebaugh 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 12-25 4-9 28, Sanders 7-11 0-0 15, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Drgon 0-1 0-0 0, Vercellino 1-1 2-2 4, A.Johnson 2-12 0-0 6, Glotta 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 37-82 9-15 91.

UNLV (11-2)

McCoy 5-12 0-2 10, Juiston 13-18 4-7 30, Mooring 7-12 8-9 25, Clyburn 1-6 3-6 6, J.Johnson 2-6 1-1 6, Beck 1-1 0-0 2, Dembele 2-4 2-3 6, Mbacke Diong 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 3-4 3-4 9. Totals 34-63 21-32 94.

Halftime_UNLV 46-38. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 8-29 (Spight 3-9, A.Johnson 2-7, Glotta 1-1, Radebaugh 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Drgon 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Davis 0-3), UNLV 5-8 (Mooring 3-4, J.Johnson 1-1, Clyburn 1-2, Hardy 0-1). Fouled Out_Morgan. Rebounds_N. Colorado 38 (Sanders 9), UNLV 38 (McCoy 13). Assists_N. Colorado 10 (Morgan, Radebaugh, Davis 2), UNLV 8 (Mooring 3). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 26, UNLV 15. Technicals_Mbacke Diong. A_9,192 (18,776).

