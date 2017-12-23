BC-BKC–MVSU-UAB Box

UAB 74, MVSU 57 MVSU (0-13)

Scott 6-16 2-2 17, Anakwenze 2-3 1-1 5, Ejeh 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 1-4 0-0 3, Evans 3-15 0-0 9, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, Hunt 1-5 0-0 3, Creighton 0-0 0-0 0, G.Davis 2-5 6-6 10, Allison 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Nahimy 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-68 9-9 57.

UAB (9-4)

Sullivan 5-7 0-0 10, Smallwood 1-2 0-0 2, Darling 4-9 2-3 12, Norton 4-7 2-2 14, Bryant 3-10 2-2 9, Lee 2-5 0-0 4, Gueye 2-3 1-1 6, Perry 5-7 3-4 15, Lavender 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-51 10-12 74.

Halftime_UAB 40-23. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 8-28 (Scott 3-7, Evans 3-10, Hunt 1-3, Lewis 1-4, G.Davis 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Nahimy 0-2), UAB 10-25 (Norton 4-6, Perry 2-4, Darling 2-7, Gueye 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Lee 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_MVSU 30 (Scott, Ejeh 7), UAB 35 (Perry, Sullivan 7). Assists_MVSU 9 (Lewis, Scott, G.Davis, Evans 2), UAB 20 (Darling 5). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, UAB 10. A_2,783 (8,508).

