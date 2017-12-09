BC-BKC–Mount St. Mary’s-Lehigh Box
|LEHIGH 75, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 60
|MOUNT ST. MARY’S (3-7)
Wray 2-4 0-0 4, Gomes 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 1-10 2-2 5, Robinson 5-14 8-8 20, Antonio 3-13 3-4 11, Vukelich 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Habwe 0-0 0-0 0, Planutis 1-3 0-0 3, Leftwich 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 7-11 0-1 17. Totals 19-57 13-15 60.
Porter 3-6 1-1 7, Karnik 4-8 1-1 9, Ross 7-10 4-6 18, Bennett 2-5 2-2 8, Leufroy 4-11 0-0 9, Andree 0-2 0-0 0, Sedore 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Cohen 3-6 2-2 8, Tejada 5-10 2-2 16. Totals 28-59 12-14 75.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 9-36 (Alexander 3-7, Robinson 2-8, Antonio 2-12, Planutis 1-3, Carey 1-6), Lehigh 7-18 (Tejada 4-8, Bennett 2-3, Leufroy 1-2, Sedore 0-1, Cohen 0-2, Andree 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 22 (Wray 7), Lehigh 38 (Karnik 9). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 12 (Wray, Robinson 4), Lehigh 14 (Ross 5). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 15, Lehigh 19. A_694 (6,000).
