BC-BKC–Montana-Georgia St. Box
|GEORGIA ST. 71, MONTANA 68
|MONTANA (5-4)
Krslovic 1-4 2-3 4, Akoh 5-7 4-6 14, Moorehead 2-7 0-0 6, Oguine 2-11 6-6 11, Rorie 6-15 8-9 22, Nicholas 2-6 1-2 5, Besovic 0-0 0-0 0, Falls 0-1 0-0 0, Pridgett 3-6 0-0 6, Espe 0-1 0-0 0, Spoja 0-0 0-0 0, Bevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 21-26 68.
Thomas 5-10 4-5 15, Benlevi 4-9 3-4 14, Session 3-5 3-4 9, Mitchell 0-4 2-2 2, Simonds 5-14 2-3 12, Tyson 1-3 0-1 2, Linder 0-1 0-0 0, I.Williams 4-6 6-7 15, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 20-26 71.
Halftime_Georgia St. 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Montana 5-22 (Moorehead 2-7, Rorie 2-8, Oguine 1-5, Falls 0-1, Espe 0-1), Georgia St. 5-20 (Benlevi 3-7, I.Williams 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Mitchell 0-3, Simonds 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Montana 39 (Akoh 9), Georgia St. 30 (Thomas 8). Assists_Montana 10 (Rorie 4), Georgia St. 9 (Thomas, Simonds 3). Total Fouls_Montana 21, Georgia St. 17. A_1,224 (3,854).
