BC-BKC–Milwaukee-W. Illinois Box
|W. ILLINOIS 90, MILWAUKEE 69
|MILWAUKEE (6-4)
B.Prahl 4-8 1-2 9, Nze 2-3 0-0 5, Barnes 2-11 2-2 6, Warren-Newsome 4-9 0-0 8, Haas 3-8 0-0 6, V.Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, J.Johnson 4-8 1-1 10, Bell 6-16 4-4 21. Totals 27-68 8-9 69.
Gilbeck 8-9 1-2 17, Duff 2-4 2-2 8, Webster 8-16 0-0 21, Usiosefe 4-7 4-5 16, Ancrum 5-8 1-2 13, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin 0-0 0-0 0, Bruster 1-2 1-2 4, I.Johnson 3-6 3-4 11. Totals 31-53 12-17 90.
Halftime_W. Illinois 53-25. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 7-26 (Bell 5-12, Nze 1-1, J.Johnson 1-3, B.Prahl 0-1, Haas 0-2, Warren-Newsome 0-3, Barnes 0-4), W. Illinois 16-26 (Webster 5-8, Usiosefe 4-7, I.Johnson 2-2, Duff 2-4, Ancrum 2-4, Bruster 1-1). Fouled Out_Nze. Rebounds_Milwaukee 31 (V.Johnson, B.Prahl 6), W. Illinois 35 (Gilbeck 13). Assists_Milwaukee 18 (Haas 6), W. Illinois 24 (Usiosefe 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, W. Illinois 11. A_663 (5,139).
