BC-BKC–Milligan-UNC-Asheville Box

UNC-ASHEVILLE 97, MILLIGAN 60 MILLIGAN (0-1)

Pless 2-5 0-0 6, Levarity 2-4 8-10 12, Robinson 0-3 1-2 1, Green 0-5 0-0 0, Bostian 2-11 0-2 4, Featherston 2-7 0-1 4, Hastings 3-5 0-1 6, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, Buckner 0-3 0-0 0, Casaday 5-11 2-2 16, Faulkenberry 2-5 0-0 6, Johnsen 0-1 3-6 3. Totals 19-61 14-24 60.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (6-4)

Baehre 3-6 6-6 13, Wnuk 1-1 0-0 2, Rackley 4-10 0-0 11, Teague 4-10 4-4 15, Vannatta 2-5 3-3 7, Gilmore 6-10 1-2 13, Townsend 3-6 0-2 6, Brown 3-9 5-5 11, Seegars 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 5-9 5-6 19. Totals 31-67 24-28 97.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 53-17. 3-Point Goals_Milligan 8-29 (Casaday 4-9, Faulkenberry 2-3, Pless 2-5, Featherston 0-1, Hastings 0-1, Buckner 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Bostian 0-7), UNC-Asheville 11-26 (Miller 4-6, Teague 3-7, Rackley 3-8, Baehre 1-1, Vannatta 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Milligan 25 (Levarity 7), UNC-Asheville 54 (Gilmore 16). Assists_Milligan 11 (Bostian 6), UNC-Asheville 22 (Rackley 6). Total Fouls_Milligan 19, UNC-Asheville 16. A_1,081 (3,200).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.