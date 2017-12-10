BC-BKC–Mercy-Wagner Box

WAGNER 75, MERCY 41 MERCY (0-1)

Smith 3-6 0-2 6, Denny 1-4 0-0 3, Barbetto 1-5 1-1 3, Alectus 0-6 2-2 2, Howard 0-3 5-5 5, Richards 5-11 0-0 12, Kozul 0-5 0-0 0, Griffin 1-3 2-2 4, Bienne 1-4 0-0 2, Myers 1-6 0-0 2, Atkins 0-2 0-0 0, Ervin 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 14-58 10-14 41.

WAGNER (7-1)

Sumbry 1-2 1-2 3, Cooper 8-17 0-1 18, Francis 6-15 5-5 19, Liggeons 1-5 2-2 4, Davis 4-12 2-2 10, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Madray 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 4-6 2-5 10, Plummer 1-3 0-0 2, Freeman 2-6 3-3 8. Totals 27-68 16-22 75.

Halftime_Wagner 30-18. 3-Point Goals_Mercy 3-14 (Richards 2-3, Denny 1-1, Kozul 0-1, Myers 0-1, Barbetto 0-1, Atkins 0-1, Bienne 0-2, Howard 0-2, Alectus 0-2), Wagner 5-27 (Cooper 2-4, Francis 2-10, Freeman 1-3, Madray 0-1, Plummer 0-2, Liggeons 0-3, Davis 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mercy 33 (Richards 6), Wagner 46 (Liggeons 10). Assists_Mercy 6 (Myers 2), Wagner 12 (Francis 5). Total Fouls_Mercy 20, Wagner 17. A_871 (2,100).

