BC-BKC–Md.-Eastern Shore-Virginia Tech Box

VIRGINIA TECH 93, MD.-EASTERN SHORE 40 MD.-EASTERN SHORE (3-8)

Jones 3-6 0-0 6, M.Thomas 3-12 0-0 6, Bacote 5-11 0-0 12, Frost 2-12 2-2 7, McIntosh 1-7 4-6 7, L.Thomas 1-4 0-2 2, Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Hoggs 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 6-10 40.

VIRGINIA TECH (9-1)

Blackshear 3-5 3-4 9, Alexander-Walker 6-7 0-0 16, Hill 6-11 0-0 15, Robinson 3-8 0-0 6, Bibbs 4-6 0-0 10, Horne 3-5 3-4 9, Fullard 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Ammerman 0-0 0-0 0, Bede 3-6 0-0 9, Jackson 0-5 1-2 1, Clarke 7-9 1-1 18. Totals 35-64 8-11 93.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 54-22. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 4-26 (Bacote 2-7, McIntosh 1-5, Frost 1-7, Jones 0-1, Hoggs 0-2, M.Thomas 0-4), Virginia Tech 15-27 (Alexander-Walker 4-4, Clarke 3-3, Bede 3-3, Hill 3-7, Bibbs 2-3, Wilson 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Jackson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 23 (Jones, M.Thomas 6), Virginia Tech 39 (Alexander-Walker, Blackshear 8). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 11 (Bacote, Frost, McIntosh 3), Virginia Tech 21 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 11, Virginia Tech 9. A_6,578 (10,052).

