BC-BKC–Marquette-Wisconsin Box
|MARQUETTE 82, WISCONSIN 63
|MARQUETTE (7-3)
Heldt 4-5 0-0 8, Rowsey 6-9 7-7 24, Howard 9-18 1-1 23, Hauser 6-13 0-0 16, Anim 2-5 2-2 6, John 1-2 0-0 2, Cain 1-2 0-0 3, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0, Marotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-10 82.
Happ 8-15 1-3 17, Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Pritzl 4-12 0-0 10, Davison 4-8 11-16 20, Iverson 3-7 0-0 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Reuvers 2-8 1-1 5, Moesch 0-0 0-0 0, Schlundt 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-54 13-20 63.
Halftime_Marquette 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 14-22 (Rowsey 5-6, Hauser 4-5, Howard 4-9, Cain 1-2), Wisconsin 4-12 (Pritzl 2-5, Schlundt 1-1, Davison 1-3, Reuvers 0-1, Ford 0-1, Iverson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Marquette 27 (Howard 7), Wisconsin 26 (Happ 9). Assists_Marquette 14 (Rowsey 4), Wisconsin 11 (Happ, Davison 4). Total Fouls_Marquette 18, Wisconsin 10. Technicals_Rowsey, Moesch. A_17,287 (17,230).
