BC-BKC–Maine at Machias-Maine Box

MAINE 104, MAINE AT MACHIAS 51 MAINE AT MACHIAS (0-1)

Gray 4-8 4-4 12, Thompson 6-13 2-2 14, Blake 3-7 1-1 7, Papagionopolis 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 7-17 1-3 16, Cyr 1-3 0-0 2, Batson 0-1 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-1 0-1 0, Heyward 0-0 0-0 0, Gendreau 0-0 0-0 0, Alley 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Grindle 0-1 0-0 0, Seavey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 8-11 51.

MAINE (3-8)

Fleming 2-3 2-2 6, Evans 2-4 8-10 13, Calixte 5-7 0-1 13, Araujo 1-3 2-2 4, Majstorovic 7-14 3-5 20, Antoms 2-7 0-2 4, Er 1-5 0-0 2, Ashley 3-7 4-8 11, Lowndes 2-3 1-2 6, Melmed 1-5 2-2 5, White 8-11 2-4 20. Totals 34-69 24-38 104.

Halftime_Maine 53-21. 3-Point Goals_Maine at Machias 1-13 (Clark 1-3, Grindle 0-1, Seavey 0-1, Brown 0-1, Batson 0-1, Blake 0-1, Papagionopolis 0-2, Gray 0-3), Maine 12-34 (Calixte 3-5, Majstorovic 3-8, White 2-3, Lowndes 1-1, Evans 1-2, Ashley 1-4, Melmed 1-5, Araujo 0-2, Er 0-4). Fouled Out_Gray, Blake. Rebounds_Maine at Machias 31 (Thompson 15), Maine 38 (Antoms 9). Assists_Maine at Machias 10 (Clark 4), Maine 19 (Ashley 5). Total Fouls_Maine at Machias 24, Maine 15. A_602 (5,800).

