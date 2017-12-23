BC-BKC–Loyola (Md.)-Memphis Box

MEMPHIS 83, LOYOLA (MD.) 71 LOYOLA (MD.) (2-9)

Gregory 5-7 2-2 12, Reed 2-3 0-1 4, Hart 5-10 1-2 12, Walker 3-10 0-0 6, Champion 6-20 1-2 16, Scott 3-5 4-6 10, Kostecka 3-8 4-5 11, S.Norton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 12-18 71.

MEMPHIS (9-3)

Parks 0-1 0-0 0, Davenport 5-8 2-2 14, J.Johnson 1-7 1-2 4, Martin 7-15 9-12 26, Thornton 7-9 2-2 16, Enoh 1-1 0-0 2, Brewton 1-4 1-2 3, Rhodes 1-2 2-3 4, Nickelberry 6-8 2-3 14. Totals 29-55 19-26 83.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 5-22 (Champion 3-10, Hart 1-2, Kostecka 1-4, Reed 0-1, Walker 0-5), Memphis 6-17 (Martin 3-6, Davenport 2-5, J.Johnson 1-3, Thornton 0-1, Rhodes 0-1, Nickelberry 0-1). Fouled Out_Thornton. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 31 (Gregory 13), Memphis 30 (Thornton 11). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 17 (Walker 6), Memphis 15 (Nickelberry 5). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 22, Memphis 14. A_5,825 (18,119).

