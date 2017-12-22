BC-BKC–Louisiana-Lafayette-Clemson Box

CLEMSON 89, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 60 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (10-3)

Washington 2-4 0-0 4, Gant 2-7 0-0 4, Bartley 3-9 7-7 14, Stroman 2-8 11-12 16, Marquetti 1-6 0-0 3, Miller 1-5 2-2 4, J.Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Stalcup 1-4 2-2 4, Broussard 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Stove 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 16-57 22-23 60.

CLEMSON (11-1)

Grantham 6-9 4-5 17, Donnal 0-0 0-0 0, DeVoe 2-5 2-2 7, Mitchell 5-9 4-4 15, Reed 3-7 0-0 8, Skara 4-6 1-4 11, William 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15, Simms 0-2 0-0 0, Spencer 2-3 0-0 5, Trapp 3-3 0-0 8, Oliver 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-56 14-19 89.

Halftime_Clemson 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 6-23 (Russell 2-6, Marquetti 1-2, Stove 1-2, Bartley 1-3, Stroman 1-3, Washington 0-1, Hardy 0-1, J.Davis 0-1, Miller 0-2, Gant 0-2), Clemson 11-24 (Skara 2-2, Trapp 2-2, Reed 2-5, Oliver 1-1, Spencer 1-2, DeVoe 1-3, Grantham 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Simms 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 27 (Bartley 6), Clemson 36 (Grantham 10). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 7 (Stroman 3), Clemson 13 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Clemson 18. A_6,847 (10,000).

