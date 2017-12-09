BC-BKC–Longwood-VMI Box
|VMI 81, LONGWOOD 70
|LONGWOOD (3-6)
Geter 5-6 4-4 14, Shields 0-2 1-2 1, Ashe 9-20 1-2 21, Glover 2-4 1-2 6, Walton 5-8 7-7 19, Montague 0-2 1-2 1, Cintron 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, J.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Ezeani 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 1-3 3-5 5. Totals 23-51 18-24 70.
Creammer 4-9 4-4 12, Miller 1-1 1-2 3, Gilkeson 2-7 0-0 5, K.Smith 6-10 5-7 19, B.Parham 2-9 5-8 11, Iruafemi 0-0 0-0 0, Ratliffe 2-6 4-4 8, Vereen 5-10 0-0 14, Patel 0-1 0-0 0, G.Parham 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 25-58 21-27 81.
Halftime_VMI 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 6-15 (Walton 2-4, Ashe 2-5, Glover 1-1, J.Smith 1-2, Shields 0-1, Chapman 0-2), VMI 10-30 (Vereen 4-7, K.Smith 2-5, B.Parham 2-7, G.Parham 1-3, Gilkeson 1-5, Patel 0-1, Ratliffe 0-2). Fouled Out_Walton. Rebounds_Longwood 32 (Shields 11), VMI 29 (Creammer 7). Assists_Longwood 8 (Glover 3), VMI 16 (K.Smith 6). Total Fouls_Longwood 20, VMI 18. A_2,642 (5,029).
