BC-BKC–Long Beach St.-Pepperdine Box
|LONG BEACH ST. 78, PEPPERDINE 71
|LONG BEACH ST. (5-7)
Riggins 0-1 0-0 0, Levin 6-12 4-5 16, Alberts 6-15 2-4 20, Booker 5-5 1-1 12, Griffin 1-10 0-0 3, Yussuf 2-2 2-3 6, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Maxhuni 2-6 0-0 4, Byers 3-3 3-4 9, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Ogalue 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 12-17 78.
Taylor 4-11 0-3 8, Dunn 2-3 3-4 7, Udenyi 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 3-9 0-0 8, Berhow 7-11 0-1 15, Meads 3-4 0-0 6, Hempy 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 4-10 4-4 14, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Hellums 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 29-64 7-12 71.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 8-22 (Alberts 6-12, Booker 1-1, Griffin 1-7, Maxhuni 0-1, Roberts 0-1), Pepperdine 6-23 (Ross 2-4, Cooper 2-6, Berhow 1-3, Hellums 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Smith 0-2, Udenyi 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 29 (Booker, Levin 6), Pepperdine 33 (Taylor, Dunn 7). Assists_Long Beach St. 21 (Booker 6), Pepperdine 18 (Ross 6). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 16, Pepperdine 19. A_976 (3,104).
