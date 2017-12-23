BC-BKC–Long Beach St.-Colorado St. Box

COLORADO ST. 68, LONG BEACH ST. 66 LONG BEACH ST. (5-10)

Levin 7-18 0-0 15, Shropshire 0-0 0-0 0, Riggins 1-3 1-2 3, Maxhuni 4-11 2-2 12, Ogalue 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Yussuf 5-7 8-8 18, Roberts 0-3 0-0 0, Byers 2-4 1-2 5, Booker 5-9 0-0 11, Griffin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 12-14 66.

COLORADO ST. (7-6)

Bob 5-11 3-7 13, Carvacho 1-2 3-3 5, Paige 4-11 2-2 11, Bonner 0-6 0-0 0, Nixon 6-14 1-4 14, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, James 4-10 4-5 14, Berwick 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-3 2-2 6, Jenkins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 15-23 68.

Halftime_Colorado St. 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 4-20 (Maxhuni 2-7, Booker 1-3, Levin 1-4, Roberts 0-1, Ogalue 0-1, Byers 0-1, Griffin 0-3), Colorado St. 5-25 (James 2-4, Berwick 1-2, Paige 1-6, Nixon 1-6, Jenkins 0-1, Bob 0-2, Bonner 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 37 (Riggins, Booker 6), Colorado St. 40 (Bob 12). Assists_Long Beach St. 15 (Booker 9), Colorado St. 16 (Bob 4). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 23, Colorado St. 17. Technicals_Colorado St. team.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.