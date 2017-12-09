BC-BKC–Johnson & Wales (NC)-Wofford Box
|WOFFORD 104, JOHNSON & WALES (NC) 45
|JOHNSON & WALES (NC) (0-3)
Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Madden-McAfee 1-6 0-0 2, Creswell 1-2 2-2 4, Hobson 2-10 0-0 5, Poole 7-16 3-3 21, Cummings 1-3 0-0 2, Veal 1-2 0-0 2, Cashaw 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 3-5 0-1 7, Myrick 0-0 0-2 0, Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Chris 0-1 0-1 0, Moore 0-4 0-2 0. Totals 17-51 5-11 45.
Aluma 1-3 2-3 4, Magee 8-10 2-2 22, Stumpe 3-7 0-0 8, Murphy 3-4 0-0 8, Brooks 2-4 2-2 6, Lowery 0-0 3-4 3, Manning 1-1 0-0 2, Pegram 3-3 1-2 7, Perez 2-3 0-0 6, Hollowell 4-9 0-0 10, Theme-Love 5-7 0-0 15, Hoover 4-6 2-2 13. Totals 36-57 12-15 104.
Halftime_Wofford 50-10. 3-Point Goals_Johnson & Wales (NC) 6-21 (Poole 4-8, Bullock 1-1, Hobson 1-8, Chris 0-1, Moore 0-1, Madden-McAfee 0-2), Wofford 20-34 (Theme-Love 5-7, Magee 4-5, Hoover 3-5, Perez 2-3, Murphy 2-3, Stumpe 2-4, Hollowell 2-6, Brooks 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Johnson & Wales (NC) 21 (Poole, Madden-McAfee 4), Wofford 38 (Aluma, Pegram 7). Assists_Johnson & Wales (NC) 10 (Hobson 4), Wofford 25 (Brooks 5). Total Fouls_Johnson & Wales (NC) 18, Wofford 16. A_334 (3,500).
