BC-BKC–Johnson & Wales (CO)-Air Force Box

AIR FORCE 111, JOHNSON & WALES (CO) 68 JOHNSON & WALES (CO) (0-2)

Grant-Perry 0-4 0-0 0, Sharpley 6-9 1-2 13, Herman 6-12 3-4 19, Romero 6-17 1-3 16, Stephens 2-5 0-0 5, Howerton 1-1 0-0 2, Myers 2-5 3-4 8, Moore 1-4 2-3 5, Scandrett 0-1 0-0 0, Patton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-16 68.

AIR FORCE (6-6)

Scottie 5-10 1-1 12, Manning 1-5 1-1 3, Toohey 5-5 0-0 12, Lyons 0-1 0-0 0, Tomes 3-4 1-2 8, Akaya 1-2 0-0 2, DeWane 10-12 0-0 22, Norman 1-2 0-0 2, Swan 2-5 0-0 4, O’Briant 1-1 1-2 4, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Joyce 1-1 0-0 3, Betts 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Van Soelen 4-5 3-4 12, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Morris 1-4 2-2 4, Louder 2-4 0-0 4, Siples 1-1 2-2 4, Van 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 43-70 14-18 111.

Halftime_Air Force 62-28. 3-Point Goals_Johnson & Wales (CO) 10-25 (Herman 4-6, Romero 3-9, Stephens 1-2, Moore 1-3, Myers 1-4, Scandrett 0-1), Air Force 11-27 (Toohey 2-2, Van 2-2, DeWane 2-4, Joyce 1-1, O’Briant 1-1, Van Soelen 1-2, Tomes 1-2, Scottie 1-5, Norman 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Brown 0-1, Morris 0-1, Manning 0-2, Louder 0-2). Fouled Out_Sharpley. Rebounds_Johnson & Wales (CO) 20 (Herman, Stephens 5), Air Force 44 (Scottie, Toohey 6). Assists_Johnson & Wales (CO) 11 (Romero 5), Air Force 26 (Siples 5). Total Fouls_Johnson & Wales (CO) 17, Air Force 15. A_1,818 (5,858).

