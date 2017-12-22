BC-BKC–Jacksonville-NC State Box

NC STATE 116, JACKSONVILLE 64 JACKSONVILLE (4-10)

Sears 6-9 0-0 12, Helgeland 0-2 0-0 0, Romich 1-4 0-0 2, Rubio 5-10 4-4 18, Notae 8-23 2-2 19, Bakkali 2-4 2-2 6, Richmond 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 3-6 1-2 7, Flowers 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 25-60 9-11 64.

NC STATE (10-3)

Abu 5-11 1-3 11, Yurtseven 5-6 3-4 13, Dorn 6-8 4-6 16, A.Freeman 8-15 2-2 25, Beverly 5-9 0-0 15, L.Freeman 2-2 3-5 7, Batts 3-8 0-0 7, Hunt 7-11 0-0 20, Kirk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-73 13-20 116.

Halftime_NC State 60-28. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 5-18 (Rubio 4-9, Notae 1-4, Flowers 0-1, Helgeland 0-1, Romich 0-3), NC State 19-38 (A.Freeman 7-11, Hunt 6-9, Beverly 5-9, Batts 1-5, Kirk 0-1, Abu 0-1, Dorn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jacksonville 27 (Sears 10), NC State 40 (Dorn, Yurtseven, Abu 9). Assists_Jacksonville 10 (Notae 4), NC State 28 (Beverly 11). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 13, NC State 14. A_14,899 (19,722).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.