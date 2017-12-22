BC-BKC–Jackson St.-Ball St. Box

BALL ST. 70, JACKSON ST. 54 JACKSON ST. (3-10)

Austin 4-13 1-2 11, Rivers 2-9 0-0 4, Bozeman 0-2 2-2 2, Jefferson 2-11 0-0 5, Collins 7-14 0-0 17, Daughtry 3-4 0-0 7, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 3-4 54.

BALL ST. (8-4)

Mallers 4-7 2-2 11, Moses 3-3 1-3 7, Persons 2-6 1-1 5, Walker 2-4 2-5 7, Sellers 3-8 2-2 11, Teague 2-4 1-3 5, Kiapway 3-6 2-2 11, Tyler 2-6 2-2 8, El-Amin 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 23-46 13-20 70.

Halftime_Ball St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 9-21 (Collins 3-5, Wilson 2-2, Austin 2-5, Daughtry 1-1, Jefferson 1-6, Bozeman 0-1, Rivers 0-1), Ball St. 11-27 (Kiapway 3-6, Sellers 3-7, Tyler 2-3, El-Amin 1-1, Mallers 1-2, Walker 1-3, Teague 0-2, Persons 0-3). Fouled Out_Rivers. Rebounds_Jackson St. 21 (Austin 5), Ball St. 37 (Moses 11). Assists_Jackson St. 7 (Collins 3), Ball St. 14 (Persons 3). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 22, Ball St. 9. A_3,129 (11,500).

