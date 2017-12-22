BC-BKC–Iowa-Colorado Box

IOWA 80, COLORADO 73 IOWA (8-6)

Baer 1-5 0-0 2, Nunge 1-2 1-1 3, Cook 4-7 4-8 12, Moss 5-12 6-8 16, Bohannon 4-7 5-7 14, Garza 1-4 0-0 2, Kriener 1-1 0-0 2, Pemsl 3-7 4-5 10, McCaffery 1-1 1-1 3, Dailey 5-7 4-6 16, Ellingson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 25-36 80.

COLORADO (8-4)

Brown 2-5 0-0 5, King 5-11 0-0 10, M.Wright 6-11 6-8 21, Schwartz 1-4 0-0 2, Bey 2-7 1-4 5, Siewert 1-1 0-0 3, Walton 6-10 1-2 13, Nikolic 0-0 0-0 0, Collier 1-4 0-0 2, N.Wright 5-15 1-3 12. Totals 29-68 9-17 73.

Halftime_Iowa 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 3-16 (Dailey 2-3, Bohannon 1-4, Garza 0-1, Nunge 0-1, Baer 0-2, Moss 0-5), Colorado 6-23 (M.Wright 3-5, Siewert 1-1, Brown 1-3, N.Wright 1-5, Schwartz 0-2, Collier 0-3, King 0-4). Fouled Out_Siewert. Rebounds_Iowa 39 (Pemsl 8), Colorado 28 (Bey 7). Assists_Iowa 12 (Garza, Moss, Bohannon 2), Colorado 10 (M.Wright 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 16, Colorado 25.

