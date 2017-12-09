BC-BKC–Indiana-Louisville Box
|LOUISVILLE 71, INDIANA 62
|INDIANA (5-5)
Davis 5-7 4-6 14, Morgan 7-12 2-5 17, Newkirk 4-12 3-4 13, Durham 0-3 2-2 2, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Hartman 2-5 0-0 5, McSwain 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, McRoberts 1-2 0-0 2, Green 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 22-55 13-19 62.
Spalding 4-8 1-2 10, Mahmoud 4-7 2-2 10, Adel 6-15 0-0 16, King 3-8 1-3 7, Snider 4-10 5-5 13, Nwora 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 3-4 0-0 9, McMahon 1-4 1-2 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-14 71.
Halftime_Indiana 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-23 (Newkirk 2-8, Morgan 1-2, Hartman 1-3, Green 1-4, Durham 0-1, McRoberts 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Louisville 9-26 (Adel 4-8, Williams 3-4, Spalding 1-2, McMahon 1-4, Perry 0-1, Sutton 0-2, King 0-2, Snider 0-3). Fouled Out_Mahmoud. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Morgan 9), Louisville 36 (Spalding 14). Assists_Indiana 9 (Newkirk 4), Louisville 13 (Snider 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Louisville 16. A_20,030 (22,090).
