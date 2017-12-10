BC-BKC–Illinois-UNLV Box

UNLV 89, ILLINOIS 82 ILLINOIS (7-4)

Finke 5-11 0-0 12, Black 1-2 0-0 2, M.Smith 5-11 3-4 17, Alstork 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 3-4 1-1 7, Eboigbodin 1-3 0-0 2, Nichols 3-9 2-3 8, Williams 3-9 1-2 8, Jordan 3-6 2-2 10, Frazier 6-11 2-3 16. Totals 30-67 11-15 82.

UNLV (8-2)

McCoy 9-11 4-10 22, Juiston 5-8 0-2 10, Clyburn 0-6 2-2 2, Johnson 1-5 7-8 10, Mooring 5-10 14-18 27, A.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Beck 4-6 1-2 9, Dembele 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-3 5-6 7. Totals 26-50 33-48 89.

Halftime_UNLV 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 11-25 (M.Smith 4-5, Jordan 2-3, Frazier 2-3, Finke 2-6, Williams 1-4, Alstork 0-1, Nichols 0-3), UNLV 4-11 (Mooring 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Hardy 0-1, Clyburn 0-3). Fouled Out_M.Smith, Alstork. Rebounds_Illinois 33 (Nichols 10), UNLV 30 (McCoy 10). Assists_Illinois 13 (M.Smith 4), UNLV 13 (Johnson, Mooring 3). Total Fouls_Illinois 36, UNLV 18. A_9,668 (16,800).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.