BC-BKC–Houston-Saint Louis Box
|HOUSTON 77, SAINT LOUIS 58
|HOUSTON (8-1)
Brady 4-6 1-2 9, D.Davis 7-8 3-6 17, C.Davis 2-5 2-2 7, Gray 5-10 13-13 24, Robinson 2-5 2-2 6, White 0-3 0-0 0, Zanna 0-0 2-2 2, Grant 0-0 3-4 3, VanBeck 0-5 3-4 3, Brooks 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 22-48 29-35 77.
Johnson 1-4 3-4 5, French 1-4 0-0 2, Goodwin 2-12 2-6 7, Roby 4-10 7-8 17, Bess 3-4 7-10 14, Foreman 1-2 1-1 3, Anthony 2-2 0-0 4, Hines 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 16-44 20-29 58.
Halftime_Houston 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Houston 4-13 (Brooks 2-5, Gray 1-2, C.Davis 1-3, Robinson 0-1, VanBeck 0-2), Saint Louis 6-16 (Hines 2-3, Roby 2-4, Bess 1-2, Goodwin 1-5, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Roby, French. Rebounds_Houston 34 (Brady, Gray 6), Saint Louis 21 (Bess, Goodwin 5). Assists_Houston 6 (VanBeck 2), Saint Louis 12 (Goodwin 6). Total Fouls_Houston 24, Saint Louis 29. Technicals_C.Davis 2, Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, French. Ejected_C.Davis, French.
