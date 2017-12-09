BC-BKC–Houston Baptist-UTSA Box
|UTSA 87, HOUSTON BAPTIST 71
|HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-7)
Caraher 10-16 7-11 30, Ibarra 1-1 0-0 2, Bonds 1-6 0-1 2, W.Gates 4-9 3-5 12, DuBose 5-10 2-4 13, McKenzie 1-2 0-0 2, Myles 0-3 2-2 2, Hardt 1-4 1-4 3, J.Gates 1-5 0-0 2, Lynch-Daniels 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 25-62 15-27 71.
Allen 4-6 3-3 13, Frohnen 6-8 6-7 18, Wallace 7-16 5-7 24, De Nicolao 3-9 0-0 6, Karrer 1-3 2-2 4, Ramlal 0-3 0-0 0, Stanojevic 0-1 0-0 0, Van Ry 1-2 1-2 4, Ringholt 0-0 0-0 0, Willborn 2-3 1-2 5, Jackson 0-6 0-0 0, Lyle 2-7 7-9 13, Massie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 25-32 87.
Halftime_UTSA 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 6-19 (Caraher 3-5, DuBose 1-2, Lynch-Daniels 1-3, W.Gates 1-4, Bonds 0-1, J.Gates 0-4), UTSA 10-27 (Wallace 5-12, Allen 2-2, Lyle 2-5, Van Ry 1-1, Willborn 0-1, Stanojevic 0-1, De Nicolao 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Karrer 0-2). Fouled Out_Allen, DuBose. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 43 (Caraher 16), UTSA 38 (Frohnen 8). Assists_Houston Baptist 11 (Bonds 3), UTSA 16 (Frohnen, De Nicolao 4). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 20, UTSA 22. A_1,040 (4,080).
