BC-BKC–Hiwassee-ETSU Box

ETSU 94, HIWASSEE 48 HIWASSEE (0-4)

Henry 2-7 1-5 5, Culpepper 2-7 1-2 5, A.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Newman 1-3 0-0 2, Cade 2-13 0-0 4, Clisby 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 1-3 0-0 2, M.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Snider 4-8 0-0 10, Fudge 3-7 0-0 7, J.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Michel 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-67 2-7 48.

ETSU (6-3)

Burrell 1-2 1-2 3, Jurkin 1-4 2-2 4, McCloud 1-3 2-3 4, Bradford 3-6 1-2 7, Long 2-3 4-5 8, Armus 4-8 2-4 10, Harrison 3-5 1-2 7, Payne 3-8 0-0 8, Edwards 2-8 0-0 4, Reppart 1-4 0-0 3, Hodges 8-9 2-3 18, Obi-Rapu 2-4 0-0 6, J.Williams 4-10 2-2 12. Totals 35-74 17-25 94.

Halftime_ETSU 48-17. 3-Point Goals_Hiwassee 4-21 (Snider 2-6, A.Johnson 1-2, Fudge 1-5, Newman 0-1, M.Williams 0-1, Michel 0-1, Culpepper 0-1, Cade 0-2, J.Johnson 0-2), ETSU 7-25 (Obi-Rapu 2-4, Payne 2-5, J.Williams 2-5, Reppart 1-2, McCloud 0-1, Long 0-1, Burrell 0-1, Bradford 0-2, Edwards 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hiwassee 42 (A.Johnson 10), ETSU 47 (Armus 7). Assists_Hiwassee 4 (Snider 2), ETSU 22 (Long 6). Total Fouls_Hiwassee 22, ETSU 12. A_3,321 (6,149).

