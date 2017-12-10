BC-BKC–Hawaii Hilo-Hawaii Box

HAWAII 82, HAWAII HILO 64 HAWAII HILO (0-1)

Brooke 4-6 2-4 10, Ingram 6-12 0-2 14, Callaghan 0-6 2-2 2, Wattree 3-6 0-0 8, Berinobis 1-7 2-2 4, D.Johnson 2-5 0-2 4, Roffler 0-0 0-0 0, Burghardt 0-1 2-2 2, Golden 1-3 0-0 3, Cain 2-5 0-0 5, Canencia 1-1 0-0 3, Howell 2-2 3-3 9. Totals 22-54 11-17 64.

HAWAII (6-2)

G.Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, M.Thomas 5-9 3-6 13, Drammeh 5-8 0-0 12, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Buggs 6-8 0-0 13, Raimo 2-5 4-4 8, Purchase 3-8 2-4 10, Flaisher 0-0 1-2 1, Stepteau 3-4 0-0 9, Buscher 1-3 0-0 2, B.Thomas 0-5 0-0 0, Avea 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 30-62 12-18 82.

Halftime_Hawaii 38-19. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii Hilo 9-23 (Howell 2-2, Ingram 2-4, Wattree 2-4, Canencia 1-1, Golden 1-3, Cain 1-3, Burghardt 0-1, Berinobis 0-2, Callaghan 0-3), Hawaii 10-25 (Stepteau 3-4, Drammeh 2-3, Avea 2-3, Purchase 2-5, Buggs 1-2, Green 0-1, Buscher 0-2, B.Thomas 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hawaii Hilo 25 (Berinobis 6), Hawaii 39 (M.Thomas 7). Assists_Hawaii Hilo 13 (Ingram 5), Hawaii 20 (Purchase 4). Total Fouls_Hawaii Hilo 14, Hawaii 12. A_5,003 (10,300).

