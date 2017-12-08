BC-BKC–Hampton-Missouri St. Box
|MISSOURI ST. 88, HAMPTON 75
|HAMPTON (4-7)
Barnes 2-5 3-4 7, Wilson-Fisher 0-3 0-0 0, Marrow 10-18 5-6 29, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Fisher 6-11 0-0 15, Colbert 0-3 0-0 0, Heckstall 4-7 2-2 13, Bracey 1-4 0-0 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Houston 0-0 0-0 0, Carver 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 27-63 10-12 75.
Church 2-5 1-2 5, Johnson 6-10 2-2 17, Rhodes 4-8 0-0 10, Dixon 7-12 0-0 17, Miller 4-8 2-3 11, Fofana 0-0 0-0 0, Scurry 3-5 3-3 9, Bhullar 2-7 3-4 7, Kreklow 3-7 0-0 9, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Rousseau 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-66 11-14 88.
Halftime_Missouri St. 49-42. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 11-21 (Marrow 4-5, Heckstall 3-4, Fisher 3-5, Bracey 1-4, Wilson-Fisher 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), Missouri St. 13-19 (Dixon 3-3, Kreklow 3-5, Johnson 3-5, Rhodes 2-3, Rousseau 1-1, Miller 1-1, Scurry 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hampton 28 (Marrow 6), Missouri St. 37 (Johnson 12). Assists_Hampton 13 (Marrow 5), Missouri St. 19 (Dixon, Rousseau 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 14, Missouri St. 14. A_4,612 (11,000).
