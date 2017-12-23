BC-BKC–Green Bay-Wisconsin Box

WISCONSIN 81, GREEN BAY 60 GREEN BAY (5-8)

Patterson 0-3 2-2 2, Jesperson 1-2 0-0 2, Cohen 5-8 3-3 13, Small 4-11 3-4 12, Hankerson 1-5 0-0 2, Parham 3-4 0-0 9, Chevalier 0-1 0-0 0, Bains 1-2 2-4 4, Pipes 4-7 2-2 11, Bell 1-4 0-0 3, Crist 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 20-50 14-17 60.

WISCONSIN (6-7)

Happ 7-9 0-0 14, Ford 3-5 1-2 9, Pritzl 2-8 1-2 6, Davison 7-14 3-3 18, Iverson 5-5 2-2 12, Van Vliet 2-2 0-0 5, Moesch 1-1 2-2 4, Reuvers 3-7 3-3 9, Thomas 0-0 0-2 0, Illikainen 0-0 0-0 0, McGory 0-2 4-4 4, Schlundt 0-3 0-0 0, Ferris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 16-20 81.

Halftime_Wisconsin 44-24. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 6-17 (Parham 3-3, Pipes 1-2, Bell 1-2, Small 1-3, Crist 0-1, Hankerson 0-1, Chevalier 0-1, Bains 0-1, Jesperson 0-1, Cohen 0-2), Wisconsin 5-19 (Ford 2-2, Van Vliet 1-1, Pritzl 1-4, Davison 1-7, McGory 0-1, Reuvers 0-1, Schlundt 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Green Bay 17 (Jesperson 4), Wisconsin 37 (Happ 8). Assists_Green Bay 10 (Crist, Cohen 3), Wisconsin 13 (Pritzl 4). Total Fouls_Green Bay 21, Wisconsin 13.

