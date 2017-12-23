BC-BKC–Grand Canyon-Louisville Box

LOUISVILLE 74, GRAND CANYON 56 GRAND CANYON (9-4)

Lever 5-9 0-0 12, Vernon 4-7 1-3 9, Benson 2-7 1-2 7, Braun 3-10 1-2 8, Frayer 6-8 1-1 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Blumbergs 0-3 2-4 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Milstead 0-1 0-0 0, Carr 0-1 0-0 0, Aidoo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 6-12 56.

LOUISVILLE (10-2)

Spalding 8-13 5-9 21, Adel 5-14 3-4 14, King 2-6 2-4 7, Mahmoud 3-4 1-2 7, Snider 4-10 4-4 12, Nwora 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 2-3 3-4 7, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, McMahon 1-5 0-0 3, Perry 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-59 18-27 74.

Halftime_Louisville 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 6-19 (Lever 2-2, Benson 2-4, Frayer 1-3, Braun 1-4, Martin 0-1, Aidoo 0-2, Blumbergs 0-3), Louisville 4-19 (King 1-1, Perry 1-1, McMahon 1-5, Adel 1-6, Sutton 0-1, Spalding 0-1, Snider 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Lever, Vernon. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 31 (Vernon 9), Louisville 38 (Spalding 16). Assists_Grand Canyon 13 (Benson 7), Louisville 14 (Snider 5). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 20, Louisville 15. A_16,841 (22,090).

