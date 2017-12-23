BC-BKC–Georgia St.-Chattanooga Box

GEORGIA ST. 71, CHATTANOOGA 48 GEORGIA ST. (9-4)

Thomas 5-10 0-0 11, Benlevi 3-4 0-0 7, Session 5-6 1-1 12, Simonds 10-14 1-2 21, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4, Clerkley 0-2 0-0 0, Tyson 2-3 1-2 5, Linder 0-1 1-2 1, K.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Chism 1-1 0-0 2, Alibegovic 0-1 0-0 0, Felton 0-0 0-0 0, I.Williams 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 32-53 4-7 71.

CHATTANOOGA (6-7)

Lewis 2-6 3-4 7, London 3-11 1-4 8, Foreman 3-7 0-0 7, Chatman 0-4 0-0 0, Dixon 6-15 3-4 18, Bowers 1-1 0-0 2, DesMarais 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-2 2-4 2, Bryant 0-3 1-2 1, Jean-Baptiste 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 16-53 10-18 48.

Halftime_Georgia St. 33-15. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 3-14 (Session 1-1, Benlevi 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Alibegovic 0-1, Simonds 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, I.Williams 0-2), Chattanooga 6-27 (Dixon 3-8, Jean-Baptiste 1-3, Foreman 1-4, London 1-5, DesMarais 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Brewster 0-2, Chatman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia St. 35 (Benlevi 7), Chattanooga 28 (London 9). Assists_Georgia St. 13 (Simonds 6), Chattanooga 9 (Jean-Baptiste 4). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 18, Chattanooga 7. A_2,108 (10,928).

