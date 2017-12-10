BC-BKC–Fresno St.-Cal Poly Box
|FRESNO ST. 83, CAL POLY 63
|FRESNO ST. (8-2)
B.Williams 5-7 1-2 11, D.Taylor 4-10 10-10 21, Bittner 3-5 3-4 12, J.Taylor 1-7 0-1 3, Bowles 6-13 5-6 19, Grimes 0-2 1-2 1, Carter 7-7 2-2 16. Totals 26-51 22-27 83.
Meikle 2-7 2-2 6, Hollingsworth 1-2 0-0 2, Joseph 4-13 4-4 12, Fields 4-11 0-0 8, Garrick 2-7 0-0 5, Niziol 3-6 3-3 11, Crowe 1-2 2-2 4, Garoza 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 2-8 3-5 7, Abrams 1-2 1-2 3, John 0-0 0-0 0, James 1-1 0-0 3, Cruz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 15-18 63.
Halftime_Fresno St. 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 9-18 (Bittner 3-5, D.Taylor 3-6, Bowles 2-4, J.Taylor 1-3), Cal Poly 4-20 (Niziol 2-4, James 1-1, Garrick 1-3, Crowe 0-1, Fields 0-2, Meikle 0-3, Joseph 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Fresno St. 32 (Bittner, J.Taylor 7), Cal Poly 29 (Meikle 7). Assists_Fresno St. 11 (D.Taylor, J.Taylor, Bowles 3), Cal Poly 11 (Meikle 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 18, Cal Poly 25. A_1,994 (3,032).
