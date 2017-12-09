BC-BKC–Florida Gulf Coast-Texas-Arlington Box
|FLORIDA GULF COAST 85, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 78
|FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-4)
Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 2-2 4, Terrell 6-8 0-0 16, Johnson 5-12 2-5 13, Goodwin 7-17 8-9 23, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 2-2 0-0 4, Carlyle 2-2 2-2 7, Mercurius 4-5 5-5 16. Totals 28-51 19-23 85.
Hervey 8-18 5-9 25, Hamilton 4-6 2-2 10, Wilson 4-7 0-0 10, Hawkins 4-8 1-1 10, Neal 4-11 3-4 15, Harris 2-3 2-3 6, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 13-19 78.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 10-19 (Terrell 4-5, Mercurius 3-4, Carlyle 1-1, Goodwin 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Scott 0-1), Texas-Arlington 11-25 (Hervey 4-6, Neal 4-10, Wilson 2-3, Hawkins 1-3, Clarke 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 30 (Terrell, Johnson, Goodwin 5), Texas-Arlington 26 (Hervey 10). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Goodwin 8), Texas-Arlington 14 (Neal 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 23, Texas-Arlington 18. A_2,635 (7,000).
