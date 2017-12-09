BC-BKC–Fairleigh Dickinson-Rutgers Box
|RUTGERS 92, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 54
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (3-6)
Holloway 3-11 0-2 6, Morgan 5-9 0-0 13, Anderson 4-12 3-4 12, Jenkins 2-7 2-2 6, Edge 2-4 0-0 5, Bishop 1-4 2-4 4, Rhoden 1-1 2-5 4, E.Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Beciri 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Fabre 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Schroback 0-2 0-0 0, McNamara 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 11-19 54.
Freeman 1-2 2-3 4, Doucoure 4-7 1-2 9, Sanders 8-14 1-2 19, Baker 7-11 4-4 19, Thiam 4-7 0-0 11, Sa 1-3 2-2 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Omoruyi 3-7 0-1 6, Nathan 0-1 1-2 1, Doorson 0-1 1-2 1, M.Williams 5-7 6-6 17, Dadika 0-1 0-0 0, Downes 0-0 0-0 0, Mensah 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 33-62 19-28 92.
Halftime_Rutgers 50-22. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 5-22 (Morgan 3-5, Edge 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Jones 0-1, Schroback 0-1, McNamara 0-2, Holloway 0-2, Miller 0-5), Rutgers 7-17 (Thiam 3-4, Sanders 2-5, M.Williams 1-2, Baker 1-5, Dadika 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 29 (Holloway 7), Rutgers 45 (Thiam 9). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 8 (Anderson 3), Rutgers 18 (Baker 11). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 21, Rutgers 16. Ejected_Beciri.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.