BC-BKC–Elon-Indiana St. Box

ELON 73, INDIANA ST. 68 ELON (8-5)

Dawkins 2-6 0-1 5, Seibring 5-13 2-4 17, Thompson 7-11 2-2 19, Swoope 4-12 6-7 17, Santa Ana 5-9 0-1 11, Anton 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Kundrotas 0-4 0-0 0, Priddy 0-0 0-0 0, Eberhardt 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 25-59 10-16 73.

INDIANA ST. (5-7)

Kessinger 1-3 0-0 2, Murphy 3-7 0-1 6, Barnes 7-20 0-0 18, Davis 2-7 4-4 8, B.Scott 7-18 2-2 20, Thomas 1-2 0-1 2, Rickman 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Ojinnaka 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 1-2 0-0 2, Deady 1-2 1-1 3, Key 2-7 1-2 7. Totals 25-69 8-11 68.

Halftime_Elon 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Elon 13-33 (Seibring 5-8, Thompson 3-5, Swoope 3-10, Dawkins 1-3, Santa Ana 1-5, Kundrotas 0-2), Indiana St. 10-29 (B.Scott 4-10, Barnes 4-12, Key 2-4, Ojinnaka 0-1, Davis 0-1, Hughes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Elon 41 (Thompson, Seibring 10), Indiana St. 42 (Murphy 8). Assists_Elon 16 (Seibring 4), Indiana St. 13 (Barnes 6). Total Fouls_Elon 12, Indiana St. 19. A_2,979 (10,200).

