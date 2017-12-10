BC-BKC–E. Washington-South Dakota Box

SOUTH DAKOTA 75, E. WASHINGTON 73 E. WASHINGTON (3-7)

Peatling 6-9 6-6 19, Gibson 2-6 2-2 7, Davison 0-4 0-0 0, Perry 4-8 2-2 13, Bliznyuk 7-15 2-2 18, Hunt 4-7 0-0 8, Polanco 0-1 0-0 0, Griciunas 1-2 0-0 2, Benzel 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 26-57 12-12 73.

SOUTH DAKOTA (9-3)

Hagedorn 3-3 0-0 6, Burch-Manning 8-12 2-4 19, Hurst 3-4 0-0 6, Simpson 3-8 0-0 6, Mooney 5-12 8-8 19, Fuller 3-5 5-7 11, Jech 0-0 0-0 0, Sparks 1-1 2-2 4, Peterson 2-6 0-0 4, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 17-21 75.

Halftime_South Dakota 32-31. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 9-23 (Perry 3-5, Bliznyuk 2-3, Benzel 2-5, Peatling 1-1, Gibson 1-5, Davison 0-1, Polanco 0-1, Hunt 0-2), South Dakota 2-12 (Burch-Manning 1-2, Mooney 1-6, Fuller 0-1, Hurst 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Peterson 0-1). Fouled Out_Gibson. Rebounds_E. Washington 25 (Bliznyuk 9), South Dakota 26 (Burch-Manning 8). Assists_E. Washington 12 (Bliznyuk 4), South Dakota 13 (Simpson, Hagedorn 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 19, South Dakota 15. A_1,998 (10,000).

