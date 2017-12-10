BC-BKC–Dubuque-N. Iowa Box

N. IOWA 80, DUBUQUE 47 DUBUQUE (0-1)

Atwater 6-21 2-2 16, Lake 3-13 0-0 7, Ragen 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 1-5 0-0 2, McDaniel 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Hundley 0-0 0-0 0, Randolph 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Squiers 0-0 0-0 0, Easton 0-0 0-0 0, Soenksen 0-2 0-0 0, Newsome 0-1 0-0 0, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Calvert 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-67 2-2 47.

N. IOWA (8-2)

Koch 3-4 6-6 12, Carlson 2-2 0-0 4, McCloud 1-4 0-0 3, Pickford 1-5 2-2 4, Brown 4-5 1-1 11, T.Lohaus 1-3 0-0 3, Phyfe 4-5 0-0 8, McDonnell 1-1 0-0 2, Conrey 0-1 0-0 0, Dahl 0-3 0-0 0, Friedman 0-0 1-2 1, W.Lohaus 4-8 0-0 11, Rhodes 1-4 1-1 4, McDermott 2-2 0-0 6, Wentzien 1-5 0-0 2, Haldeman 2-4 3-3 9. Totals 27-56 14-15 80.

Halftime_N. Iowa 47-19. 3-Point Goals_Dubuque 9-33 (McDaniel 2-7, Atwater 2-8, Williams 1-2, Calvert 1-2, Randolph 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Lake 1-4, Ragen 0-2, Soenksen 0-2), N. Iowa 12-21 (W.Lohaus 3-4, McDermott 2-2, Brown 2-2, Haldeman 2-3, T.Lohaus 1-1, McCloud 1-2, Rhodes 1-2, Conrey 0-1, Pickford 0-2, Wentzien 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dubuque 32 (Atwater 8), N. Iowa 41 (Koch 7). Assists_Dubuque 7 (Soenksen 2), N. Iowa 16 (W.Lohaus, Wentzien 3). Total Fouls_Dubuque 14, N. Iowa 8. A_3,212 (6,650).

