BC-BKC–Drexel-Robert Morris Box

ROBERT MORRIS 74, DREXEL 60 DREXEL (5-5)

A.Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Doles 1-2 0-2 3, Demir 4-9 1-1 9, Lee 6-14 2-3 15, Mojica 3-10 3-7 11, Kararinas 0-2 0-0 0, Myles 1-1 2-2 4, Isabell 5-11 2-2 12. Totals 23-54 10-17 60.

ROBERT MORRIS (6-4)

Petteway 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 10-18 0-2 21, Burke 9-15 1-2 25, J.Williams 2-4 0-0 6, McConnell 4-8 0-0 10, X.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Cole 2-4 0-0 4, Bain 0-2 0-0 0, Coalmon 0-3 0-0 0, Gombe 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 31-63 1-4 74.

Halftime_Robert Morris 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 4-16 (Mojica 2-6, Doles 1-2, Lee 1-3, Demir 0-1, Isabell 0-2, Kararinas 0-2), Robert Morris 11-25 (Burke 6-8, J.Williams 2-3, McConnell 2-6, Thomas 1-3, Bain 0-2, Coalmon 0-3). Fouled Out_Gombe. Rebounds_Drexel 31 (A.Williams 11), Robert Morris 28 (Thomas 6). Assists_Drexel 7 (Lee 3), Robert Morris 20 (McConnell 11). Total Fouls_Drexel 7, Robert Morris 17. A_621 (3,056).

