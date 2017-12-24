BC-BKC–Davidson-Hawaii Box

HAWAII 79, DAVIDSON 71 DAVIDSON (4-6)

Aldridge 8-23 8-9 26, Michelsen 1-4 0-3 3, Gudmundsson 3-8 6-7 13, Pritchett 2-4 0-0 5, Grady 7-14 0-1 16, Magarity 0-5 0-0 0, Reigel 3-5 0-0 8, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 14-20 71.

HAWAII (8-3)

Johnson 8-11 3-3 19, M.Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Buggs 3-4 0-1 6, Drammeh 6-14 9-13 22, Green 4-12 0-2 11, Purchase 4-8 0-0 10, Flaisher 0-1 0-0 0, Stepteau 2-4 4-4 9, B.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Avea 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 18-25 79.

Halftime_Hawaii 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 9-27 (Reigel 2-4, Grady 2-6, Aldridge 2-10, Gudmundsson 1-1, Pritchett 1-2, Michelsen 1-3, Magarity 0-1), Hawaii 7-25 (Green 3-8, Purchase 2-5, Stepteau 1-3, Drammeh 1-7, Buggs 0-1, B.Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_M.Thomas. Rebounds_Davidson 29 (Aldridge 7), Hawaii 36 (Drammeh, Johnson 7). Assists_Davidson 14 (Gudmundsson 5), Hawaii 16 (Buggs 6). Total Fouls_Davidson 23, Hawaii 21. A_5,946 (10,300).

