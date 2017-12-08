BC-BKC–Dartmouth-Maine Box
|DARTMOUTH 73, MAINE 66
|DARTMOUTH (3-4)
Emery 2-6 0-0 4, Johnson 11-13 3-4 29, Wright 2-6 2-2 7, Barry 4-7 0-0 12, Rai 1-4 2-2 5, Knight 5-8 3-5 13, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Letoa 0-0 1-2 1, Sistare 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 11-15 73.
Fleming 4-13 2-2 10, Er 3-6 0-0 8, Araujo 0-1 0-0 0, Lowndes 6-9 1-1 13, Calixte 4-11 5-5 13, Stojiljkovic 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-2 0-0 3, Majstorovic 3-5 0-0 7, Evans 1-2 0-0 2, Ashley 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 25-54 10-10 66.
Halftime_Dartmouth 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 10-21 (Johnson 4-6, Barry 4-6, Rai 1-2, Wright 1-5, Sistare 0-2), Maine 6-20 (Er 2-4, Ashley 1-1, White 1-2, Stojiljkovic 1-2, Majstorovic 1-3, Araujo 0-1, Evans 0-1, Lowndes 0-3, Calixte 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dartmouth 28 (Rai, Johnson, Wright 5), Maine 22 (Lowndes 7). Assists_Dartmouth 19 (Rai, Barry 4), Maine 13 (Calixte 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 16, Maine 17. A_539 (5,800).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.