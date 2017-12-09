BC-BKC–Coppin St.-UConn Box
|UCONN 72, COPPIN ST. 59
|COPPIN ST. (0-10)
Traore 2-6 3-3 7, Council 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 2-10 1-1 6, Fair 1-8 1-2 4, Morgan 8-12 7-8 30, Andrews-Fulton 2-3 1-4 5, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Brownlee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 13-18 59.
Diarra 0-4 0-0 0, Cobb 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 2-3 9, Adams 5-18 4-4 15, Vital 4-11 5-6 13, Whaley 2-3 4-6 8, Polley 1-2 2-2 5, Onuorah 1-3 1-2 3, Carlton 2-3 1-2 5, Larrier 5-12 0-0 14. Totals 23-62 19-25 72.
Halftime_UConn 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 10-26 (Morgan 7-11, Davis 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Fair 1-8, Traore 0-2), UConn 7-21 (Larrier 4-8, Polley 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Adams 1-6, Onuorah 0-1, Vital 0-3). Fouled Out_Andrews-Fulton, Council. Rebounds_Coppin St. 24 (Traore 8), UConn 48 (Whaley 8). Assists_Coppin St. 15 (Davis 7), UConn 13 (Adams 8). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 23, UConn 15. A_3,046 (10,167).
