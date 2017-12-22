BC-BKC–Coll. of Charleston-Coastal Carolina Box

COLL. OF CHARLESTON 67, COASTAL CAROLINA 65 COLL. OF CHARLESTON (9-3)

McManus 0-4 0-0 0, Harris 1-4 1-1 3, Riller 9-14 5-6 24, Chealey 5-10 2-3 14, Johnson 3-7 3-4 11, Brantley 1-8 6-6 8, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, Pointer 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 22-50 17-20 67.

COASTAL CAROLINA (6-7)

Cuthbertson 5-12 8-10 19, Coleman 1-3 1-2 3, Lindsey 1-3 3-3 5, Shaw 2-6 8-10 12, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Bamba 2-2 0-0 4, Beck 5-10 0-0 10, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Labinowicz 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 21-47 22-27 65.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 6-19 (Johnson 2-4, Chealey 2-5, Pointer 1-1, Riller 1-4, Brantley 0-2, McManus 0-3), Coastal Carolina 1-16 (Cuthbertson 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Lindsey 0-2, Shaw 0-2, Sanders 0-2, Beck 0-2, Labinowicz 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 28 (Harris 9), Coastal Carolina 29 (Beck 8). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 9 (McManus, Riller , Chealey 2), Coastal Carolina 8 (Shaw 6). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 20, Coastal Carolina 19. A_1,239 (3,600).

