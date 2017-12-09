BC-BKC–Colgate-Syracuse Box
|SYRACUSE 72, COLGATE 58
|COLGATE (3-6)
Swopshire 5-9 0-0 13, Rayman 5-14 0-1 12, Batt 0-2 0-0 0, O’Brien 3-8 0-0 9, Amiel 0-1 0-0 0, Regisford 2-2 0-0 4, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, Ferguson 6-12 2-3 20, Burns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 2-4 58.
Brissett 7-12 5-7 20, Moyer 0-1 0-0 0, Chukwu 2-2 1-2 5, Howard 6-12 5-7 18, Battle 8-18 4-4 24, Dolezaj 1-2 0-1 2, Washington 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-48 15-21 72.
Halftime_Syracuse 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 14-35 (Ferguson 6-12, Swopshire 3-5, O’Brien 3-7, Rayman 2-8, Robertson 0-1, Burns 0-2), Syracuse 7-19 (Battle 4-9, Washington 1-1, Brissett 1-3, Howard 1-5, Moyer 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colgate 22 (Rayman 7), Syracuse 33 (Chukwu 9). Assists_Colgate 20 (O’Brien, Burns 6), Syracuse 15 (Howard 6). Total Fouls_Colgate 19, Syracuse 5.
