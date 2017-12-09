BC-BKC–Central State-E. Michigan Box
|E. MICHIGAN 80, CENTRAL STATE 65
|CENTRAL STATE (0-1)
Barber 5-8 2-5 13, Scott 5-9 0-1 10, Daniels 2-5 0-0 5, Oliver 4-7 0-0 11, Gilmore 0-2 1-2 1, Slappy 0-0 0-0 0, Gholston 0-0 0-0 0, Je.Brown 7-15 3-4 18, Cook 2-3 0-0 4, Stoval 0-0 0-0 0, Monford 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Cornish 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 1-1 3. Totals 26-57 7-13 65.
Minnie 6-14 6-6 19, Nobles 2-5 0-0 5, Thompson 9-10 1-2 19, Jackson 5-12 4-4 14, Bond 5-7 1-2 13, Groce 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McAdoo 3-7 0-0 8, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 12-14 80.
Halftime_E. Michigan 45-27. 3-Point Goals_Central State 6-13 (Oliver 3-3, Barber 1-1, Daniels 1-3, Je.Brown 1-3, Gilmore 0-1, Cornish 0-1, Johnson 0-1), E. Michigan 6-18 (Bond 2-3, McAdoo 2-4, Nobles 1-3, Minnie 1-5, Groce 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Central State 22 (Je.Brown 6), E. Michigan 30 (Thompson 18). Assists_Central State 11 (Barber 4), E. Michigan 14 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Central State 15, E. Michigan 12. A_987 (8,824).
