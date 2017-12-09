BC-BKC–Central Penn College-Buffalo Box
|BUFFALO 88, CENTRAL PENN COLLEGE 54
|CENTRAL PENN COLLEGE (0-4)
Baylor 2-6 0-3 4, Davis 1-10 0-1 2, Zola 3-9 2-3 8, DuPont 6-12 6-7 20, Gooding 2-8 1-2 6, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Posey 1-2 1-2 3, Segey 1-4 0-0 3, Blanc 2-3 0-2 4, Kellman 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 19-60 12-22 54.
Perkins 3-8 1-2 7, Harris 3-8 2-2 10, Reese 5-13 5-6 18, Jordan 3-5 0-0 6, Massinburg 5-10 0-1 13, Agorioge 0-0 1-2 1, McRae 6-8 0-0 13, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bertram 2-3 0-0 4, Moultrie 1-1 0-0 3, Graves 3-9 4-5 11. Totals 32-67 13-18 88.
Halftime_Buffalo 46-18. 3-Point Goals_Central Penn College 4-17 (DuPont 2-6, Segey 1-2, Gooding 1-4, Blanc 0-1, Davis 0-2, Zola 0-2), Buffalo 11-32 (Massinburg 3-7, Reese 3-9, Harris 2-5, Moultrie 1-1, McRae 1-2, Graves 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Jordan 0-2). Fouled Out_Baylor. Rebounds_Central Penn College 35 (Baylor 12), Buffalo 44 (Massinburg 11). Assists_Central Penn College 9 (Davis, Edwards, Zola 2), Buffalo 23 (Reese, Graves 6). Total Fouls_Central Penn College 17, Buffalo 21.
