BC-BKC–CCSU-N. Illinois Box
|N. ILLINOIS 61, CCSU 55
|CCSU (5-5)
Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Bute 6-7 1-2 13, Nehls 2-6 1-2 6, Bowles 0-3 0-0 0, Kohl 7-17 5-5 20, Hicks 4-8 0-0 11, Hugley 0-3 1-2 1, C.Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 8-11 55.
James 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 1-4 2-3 5, German 7-13 4-8 19, Daow 1-5 2-2 4, Bradley 4-9 6-10 16, McCarty 1-4 0-0 2, Demogerontas 4-6 0-0 10, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Henry-Hayes 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 20-47 14-23 61.
Halftime_N. Illinois 35-24. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 5-17 (Hicks 3-4, Nehls 1-4, Kohl 1-5, Bowles 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Hugley 0-2), N. Illinois 7-19 (Bradley 2-2, Demogerontas 2-3, Thomas 1-2, Henry-Hayes 1-3, German 1-4, McCarty 0-1, Daow 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_CCSU 32 (Kohl 9), N. Illinois 23 (Bradley 9). Assists_CCSU 6 (Jones, Kohl 2), N. Illinois 11 (Demogerontas, James, Daow 2). Total Fouls_CCSU 20, N. Illinois 17. A_641 (10,000).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.