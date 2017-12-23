BC-BKC–CCSU-Mass.-Lowell Box

CCSU 76, MASS.-LOWELL 73 CCSU (7-6)

M.Jones 11-14 2-3 24, Bute 5-6 3-4 13, Nehls 3-7 3-4 12, Bowles 1-1 0-0 3, Kohl 3-12 5-6 11, Hicks 2-9 2-2 6, Laney 1-1 0-0 2, Batiste 0-2 0-0 0, T.Williams 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 27-54 18-23 76.

MASS.-LOWELL (6-6)

Perry 3-11 5-6 13, R.Jones 0-7 1-3 1, Harris 0-8 0-0 0, Gantz 4-6 0-0 9, Thomas 8-10 4-4 21, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, S.Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Noel 7-9 1-2 19, Borovac 3-5 0-2 6. Totals 26-61 13-19 73.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 37-34. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 4-11 (Nehls 3-6, Bowles 1-1, Kohl 0-2, Hicks 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 8-24 (Noel 4-4, Perry 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Gantz 1-2, S.Jones 0-1, Borovac 0-1, Harris 0-5, R.Jones 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_CCSU 37 (Bute 9), Mass.-Lowell 25 (R.Jones 7). Assists_CCSU 10 (Bute, Bowles 3), Mass.-Lowell 20 (Gantz 8). Total Fouls_CCSU 21, Mass.-Lowell 16. A_1,566 (2,000).

