BC-BKC–Canisius-Robert Morris Box

CANISIUS 76, ROBERT MORRIS 62 CANISIUS (6-7)

Crumpton 4-9 0-0 10, Planincic 4-6 3-4 11, Molson 3-9 2-6 8, Johnson 5-6 0-0 13, Reese 8-14 0-0 18, Lotts 0-0 0-0 0, White 2-3 0-1 4, Foley 1-1 0-0 2, Sanks 3-6 0-1 8, Heath 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-56 5-12 76.

ROBERT MORRIS (6-7)

Thomas 7-14 5-6 20, Gombe 3-6 0-1 6, J.Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Burke 3-12 3-4 9, McConnell 2-6 1-2 5, Bain 0-3 0-0 0, Cole 2-3 1-1 5, Coalmon 0-1 0-2 0, Washington 1-6 6-6 8. Totals 21-57 16-22 62.

Halftime_Canisius 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 9-24 (Johnson 3-4, Sanks 2-3, Crumpton 2-5, Reese 2-7, Planincic 0-1, Molson 0-4), Robert Morris 4-20 (J.Williams 3-5, Thomas 1-3, Bain 0-1, Washington 0-3, McConnell 0-3, Burke 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Canisius 32 (Reese 7), Robert Morris 27 (Thomas 8). Assists_Canisius 13 (Molson, Johnson, Reese, Sanks 3), Robert Morris 9 (McConnell 4). Total Fouls_Canisius 21, Robert Morris 16. A_843 (3,056).

